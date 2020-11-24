CCSO searching for two jewelry theft suspects;

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate two jewelry theft suspects.





Police say the two men pictured reached around and over the counters of Martinez Gold stealing $10,400 worth of jewelry.

The suspects were riding in a tan or gold Lexus SUV pictured below.





If you recognize the men or vehicle pictured, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Headlines: