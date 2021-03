COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Authorities say the suspect pictured went into the Evans Walmart wearing a Walmart work vest.





He proceeded to the electronics section where he used a barrel key to open the Apple products cabinet.

He took 15 sets of Apple Air-pods, valued at over $2,815.00, then left the store without paying.

If you know anything, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.