CCSO searching for theft suspects with connections to Aiken County for related cases

COLUMBIA COUNTY/ AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding theft suspects.







The incident happened at 4130 Columbia Road on September 11th. Police say the suspects took multiple pieces of jewelry and cash.

The truck and suspects are being sought by Aiken County for related cases. They are also believed to be suspects in two Harlem cases.

The truck is described as a late model Chevy 2007 to 2013 with a Fab Fours aftermarket bumper model Black Steel Elite.









If you know anything, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

