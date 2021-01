A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify and locate at least two people accused of breaking into cars.

At least one gun was stolen from a pickup truck. One person was captured on a doorbell camera at 431 Belglade Road.

The break-ins occured on Caliburn Way and Belglade Road.

If you recognize the persons pictured, please contact the CCSO.