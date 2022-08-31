COLUMBIA COUNTY. Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating several people accused of breaking into cars at Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

Police say a man and two women stole credit cards from the victim’s vehicle and used them to purchase gift cards and jewelry at Sam’s Club.













They were seen driving a grey Hummer H2, pictured below:







The incident happened Tuesday, August 30th about 11:00 a.m.

If you are able to identify the suspects or have any information pertaining to the vehicle, please call Inv. Murphy at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.