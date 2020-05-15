CCSO searching for runaway teen

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager.
They say 15-year old, Kamrn Marie Sherill, left her Evans home the afternoon of May 8th, 2020.
She is believed to still be in the Evans area staying with friends.
If you have any contact, please notify Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
