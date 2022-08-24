COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile.

14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22.

She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

She could be going by Lexi or Lakota. Previous last names include Johnson, Lancaster, and Tice.

Her most recent name was Alexis Tice Johnson, she is now Alexis Nayomi Van Guilder.

Please contact Inv. Jones at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800 with any information.