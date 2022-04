COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing man.

They say 78-year old Robert Caldwell was last seen in the area of the Publix at the Riverwood Shopping Center.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6ft 1in. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

If anyone has information about his location, please contact CCSO dispatch at 706-541-2800 or 911.