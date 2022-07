COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locating a runaway teenager.

16-year-old Khalil A. Newell was last seen on the 4500 block of Aylesbury Court in Evans on July 18th.

Khalil is 6’01” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Khalil Newell, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.