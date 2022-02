COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a violent crime suspect.

Mauriquez Tyjuan Mitchell is wanted for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Taking, Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle), and Criminal Damage to Property in the 2ndDegree.

If anyone has information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.