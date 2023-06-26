4:09 P.M. – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the subject has been identified.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly using a credit card that was accidentally left at a Waffle House.

Authorities say that on Saturday, June 24th around 10 P.M., the man in the picture allegedly used a credit card that was accidentally left in the card processing machine by a customer at the Waffle House on North Belair Road.

According to authorities, the suspect took the card and used it at the Circle K next door to purchase fuel.

Authorities say that the pictured suspect was seen driving what appears to be a black Chevy Silverado.