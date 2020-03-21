CCSO investigating how two people were shot Friday night

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how two men were shot.

It happened around 10:45 Friday night on the 900 block of Haverhill Drive in Harlem.

We’re told that a call came into dispatch from a resident on the 6000 block of Derry Court, that an unknown white man was on the front porch claiming to have been shot.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old, Kevin Vaughn had been shot.

Vaughn was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Minutes later another call came in with the caller saying he was robbed and shot in the foot. Deputies arrived and found 20-year-old Dequan Dorsey.

Dorsey was taken to Doctor’s Hospital.

The CCSO suspects this was a result of a gun sale occurring on Haverhill Drive.

The conditions of the gunshot victims are unknown at this time.

