CCSO investigating car break-ins near Ivy Falls

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Law enforcement in Columbia County is currently working an investigation into a string of auto break-ins in the vicinity of the Ivy Falls subdivision early this morning following an extensive foot pursuit of the suspects.

Currently, there are several suspects in custody, following a K-9 and ground search along Columbia Road, that centered in on the property in and around the Bartram Trail Golf Club.

Deputies are still working the area trying to locate all instances of break-ins and gather corroborating evidence.