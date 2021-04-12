CCSO continue search for thief dressed in Walmart work vest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still in need of the public’s help to locate a Walmart thief.

On April 7th, the man pictured went into Walmart, put on a vest then went to the electronics department and took 19 I-phones.

This isn’t the first incident, the CCSO says this same suspect did something similar back in February:

Law enforcement says the suspect took off in the vehicle pictured below.

If you recognize the man or his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories