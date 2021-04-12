CCSO continue search for thief dressed in Walmart work vest

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still in need of the public’s help to locate a Walmart thief.





On April 7th, the man pictured went into Walmart, put on a vest then went to the electronics department and took 19 I-phones.

This isn’t the first incident, the CCSO says this same suspect did something similar back in February:

Law enforcement says the suspect took off in the vehicle pictured below.





If you recognize the man or his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.