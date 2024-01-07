AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Black Excellence 365 recognizes inspiring black individuals and organizations in the CSRA all year round. Recipients are honored with the Mary L. Jones Black Affirmation Award.

This month we honor Domeek Beauford, a woman accelerated for her resilience, diversity, and dedication to Augusta’s professional landscape.

“At the end of the day, my passion is to help people and to make people feel beautiful,” Domeeka Beauford said.

An Augusta native and mother of one, Domeeka Beauford has a background in communications and worked in television before launching her military career. “My grandfather was a police officer, so I wanted to be like my granddaddy. I went to basic in Missouri and I became a police officer.”

Despite facing challenges like hip surgery and medical retirement, Domeeka’s resilience led her to become a counselor, earning a master’s degree in public administration. “Like you say you go to see your barber, you go to see your nail tech. If something’s going on, talk to me. Everybody needs somebody to talk to,” she added.

With a passion for helping people, she pursued a career in nail technology. “I’ve always loved doing feet. I know that it’s the craziest thing, like don’t nobody want to touch nobody feet. But it’s the importance of it. We walk on our feet every day,” she added.

Additional training equipped her to provide specialized care. “You can’t go to regular places and expect, you know, certain things or for them to know certain things unless they did the research and the education,” Beauford said.

Her decision stems from personal experiences, particularly her grandmother’s struggles with foot illnesses. Domeeka strives to bridge the gap in foot care awareness, especially for diabetic and chronically ill people. “If you go and get to the normal nail salons and get your feet done, you’re not supposed to soak your feet. That’s because it could raise your blood pressure. The medication that you could be taking, could bottom you out. You may have neuropathy in your feet. You can tell certain illnesses from looking at the bottom of their feet,” she shared.

Her space at Zen Hair and Body Salon provides a safe space for clients. The shop has a full-service spa with areas for a barber and an esthetician. “So I like being here because it’s private. I can make sure, Hey, do you have a doctor? Do you have insurance? If you don’t, what can we do? Or what can I do to help you get insurance? Is it money? Maybe we can find funding. That is, that is my passion,” she revealed.

In her pursuit of excellence, Domeeka aims to connect with a podiatrist, enhancing her knowledge and refining her services. “Once that I can have someone to refer my clients to. And then to sit down with them so I can further understand what I’m in by sitting alongside them,” she added.

Returning to her hometown of Augusta after years away, Domeeka is determined to make a significant impact. Her commitment to creating a safe and inclusive place for clients, both as a profession and as a calling, is why she’s honored with this month’s Black Affirmation Award.