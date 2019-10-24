Caught on camera: crash keeps family from being run over

PHOENIX, Az (ABC News) – The Phoenix Police Department released video Wednesday of a frightening moment involving a red-light runner and a family crossing the street with a stroller.

Police say the incident happened near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road on October 14, around 10 p.m.

Police say the driver who ran the red-light, 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso, was driving under the influence at the time.

The driver with the right-of-way in the crash was injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

After the crash, police say Oveso fled the scene along with a female passenger.

Oveso allegedly told a witness that was following him to get away, and stabbed the car door of the witness.

Oveso has been arrested and faces charges for DUI, aggravated assault and prohibited possession after a gun was found in his Jeep.

The female passenger has not been located.