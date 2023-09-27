AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Hard to believe it’s been nearly a decade since he left office. But former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver has not slowed down. He is our guest on The Means Report. We talk about his work with Starts With Us. The national organization is all about getting leaders and others to find common ground. Those connections can lead to a better dialogue in communities everywhere. We will also get the former Mayor’s takes on the hot-button issues facing Augusta. Copenhaver gives us an update on his brave battle against cancer as well. Please watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.