‘Catastrophe’ at Myrtle Beach airport continues as more flights are cancelled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Passengers are frustrated after another day of delays and cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

More than half of Spirit Airlines’ scheduled departures Tuesday were canceled. As of Wednesday morning, there were already 16 flights that were cancelled. Passengers have now been trying for days to fly out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Two passengers were unable to make it to funerals.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

“It’s been a catastrophe,” Chasity Davidson said.

Davidson, flying back home to Pittsburgh, has been here since Sunday and missed a chemotherapy appointment.

Spirit Airlines passengers are stranded, frustrated, and tired. One passenger Tuesday had nine different boarding passes for nine flights — all of which got canceled.

“I’ve never been through this before,” said Charles Edwards, who’s stranded from Detroit. “After the flights that I’ve had, I’ve never been through this before.”

“My back hurts. My legs. All that,” Edwards said. “Still tired. I feel like I barely slept.”

Edwards is one of dozens who slept at the airport overnight because of canceled Spirit Airlines flights. In a statement to News13, the airline said several issues have caused the cancellations.

“We’re working along the clock to mitigate the travel disruptions caused by overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation,” a Tuesday statement from Spirit reads.

The statement said that the airline “implemented some proactive cancellations” on Tuesday as a way to reset operations. It said that most flights currently remain scheduled as planned.

“We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly,” the statement reads. “We’re working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible to reaccommodate our Guests.”

The statement said the airline cancelled the flights early in order to give travelers as much notice as possible. It recommends that travelers check their flight status before going to the airport.

“As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time,” the statement reads. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused.”

“It’s hard to accommodate every single individual, but definitely the lack of direction and the lack of leadership,” Davidson said.

“They’ll tell you one thing and then the next minute, it’s a whole different thing,” Edwards said. “Yesterday, I really thought there was about to be a riot.”

“Even if you call or text, you don’t get through the lines,” said Lamar Clausell, who is also a stranded passenger from Pittsburgh. “You don’t get texts back maybe for five, six hours later. You gotta kind of figure things out on your own here.”

Ashley Hunt has been trying since Sunday to fly back home with her family to Kansas City. With two small children, the cost of being stuck quickly adds up.

“Hotel and Ubers because we didn’t have a car anymore,” Hunt said. “We have to feed them and food and it’s just kind of frustrating.”

Mothers say children are the innocent victims.

“Now we’re dragging our children around for the second day in a row,” Davidson said.

“They don’t know anything about this type of thing so for them it’s just kind of crazy and uprooting,” Hunt said.