Case ends against man wrongly convicted of 5 kids’ deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Murder charges have been dismissed against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit.

It’s the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors.

Fifty-year-old Juwan Deering will not face a second trial.

A judge on Thursday granted the request of Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, who took a fresh look at Deering’s case.

He walked into court shackled at the waist but walked out as a free man with no restraints.

Deering has insisted that he was innocent.

An investigation found that favorable evidence was not shared with his lawyer before his 2006 trial.

Jurors also didn’t know that jail informants got benefits.