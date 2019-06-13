Case against former Barnwell Police Chief closed

By: Shawn Cabbagestalk

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned new information on the investigation into former Barnwell Police Chief Reuben Black.

The case has closed and no criminal charges were filed, Special Agent Thom Berry told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

In early 2017, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted investigation into the police department in Barnwell, South Carolina.

Chief Black was escorted by agents from SLED out of his office as part of the investigation. He was later terminated from his post.

We’re working to learn when the case was closed and what the investigation allegations pertain to.