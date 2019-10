(CNN) – Cardi B is joining the “Fast and Furious” family.

The rapper will have a role in the 9th installment of the movie franchise.

According to entertainment weekly, Cardi has a small role in the movie.

Vin Diesel, the star of the film, shared an Instagram video that shows Cardi on set.

In the video Cardi says she thinks this film is going to “be the best one.”

“Fast and Furious 9” is set to debut May of 2020.