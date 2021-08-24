Car runs into home near intersection of Five Notch Road and Murrah Road

Edgefield, SC (WJBF)– South Carolina Highway Patrol tells WJBF that an accident occurred Tuesday around noon at the intersection of Five Notch Road and Murrah Road in Edgefield County, ultimately sending one person to the hospital and causing damage to a nearby home after one involved vehicle skidded across the yard and collided with the home.

Two vehicles were involved, according to SC State Troopers.

The crash report states that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia was driving south on Five Notch Road and collided with a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was driving Westbound through the intersection at Murrah Road and Five Notch Road.

The force of impact caused the Corolla to skid across a yard and hit a nearby home.

According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the crash caused significant damage to the home; additionally, the driver of the Corolla was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment due to injuries sustained in the multiple collisions, one with the Toyota Sequoia and the other with the nearby home, where the Corolla came to rest.

Both drivers had their seatbelts on, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Sequoia was charged with driving too fast for conditions.