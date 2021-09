RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond county deputies are on the scene of what appears to be a car fire.

NewsChannel 6 Digital Journalist Brandon Dawson saw the car then explode.

It was on I 20 westbound at Mile Marker 199 which is Washington Road.

Several RCSO deputies are on the scene directing traffic.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, two people were riding in the truck when it caught fire. They both made it out safely.

Motorist may wan to find an alternate route.