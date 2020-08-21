AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A car has crashed into a house in downtown Augusta.
It happened at the intersection of 12th and Martin Luther King Blvd. That intersection is closed at this time.
No word on any injuries.
Latest Headlines:
- Car crashes into house in downtown Augusta
- Oklahoma Superintendent was ‘in every classroom’ before COVID-19 diagnosis
- Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
- Pedestrian hit and killed on Bobby Jones Expressway
- Economic and visitor impact of cancelled Ironman