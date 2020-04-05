Car crashes into AFD admin building after driver has seizure

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned a care has crashed into Augusta Fire Department Administration Building in South Augusta.

That’s located on the 3100 block of Deans Bridge Road.

According to dispatch the crash happened around 1:15 Sunday afternoon.

There are injuries and Gold Cross EMS is on the scene.

We spoke with the owner of the car who says his daughter was a passenger and her boyfriend was driving. The driver apparently had a seizure causing the crash.

Richmond County Sheriff Office Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.


