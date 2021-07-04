Car crash on Berlin Road, South Carolina

Aiken, SC (WJBF)– Aiken County Police are investigating a single vehicle traffic fatality on Highway 302 near Berlin Rd. at 11:30am July 4th, 2021.

The crash occurred east of Wagener, South Carolina.

The unrestrained driver of a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling eastward when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road ejecting the driver.

The driver, Emily J. Simmons, age 31 was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

