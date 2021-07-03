Car crash investigation on Highway 56

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are investigating a death that occurred in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 56, Simpkins Lane July 3th, 2021.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.

The driver was pronounced dead at 05:24 PM. The cause of death, along with the driver’s name is still unidentified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.