Car crash investigation in Aiken County, SC

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of an Aiken man on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The collision occurred this evening at approximately 5:26 pm on Rudy Mason Parkway at York Street, Aiken, SC.

The victim Edward L. Blackwell, age 78 was riding a moped when he turned eastward onto Rudy Mason Parkway into the path of an eastbound 1999 Ford truck causing the truck to run over the victim.

Blackwell was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

The Aiken Department is continuing with the investigation.

