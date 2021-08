AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of an accident.

It happened after 7:30 Thursday morning on Ascauga Lake Road at Chalk Bed Road.

According to a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Producer at the scene at least two vehicles are damaged.





Traffic is moving slowly and motorists are being detoured onto Old Powerhouse Road.

One person was injured and taken to AU Medical center.