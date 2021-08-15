Car crash in Adams Road, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single vehicle motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Grovetown, GA man.

The crash occurred shortly after five o’clock this evening on Silver Bluff Road at Adams Road, Aiken.

A 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Silver Bluff Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The unrestrained driver was identified as Marcus L. Collins, age 35. He was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.