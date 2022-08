AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) website, the incident occurred at the intersection of I-20 and Old 96 Indian Trail in Monetta.

The call came in at 6:25 a.m. ans involved a Honda and a motorcycle.

Though injuries have been reported and EMS has been dispatched to the scene, the coroner has not been called.

No word on the extent of injuries.