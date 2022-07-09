HEPZIBAH, GA. (WJBF)- As the investigation continues into the death of a Hephzibah child who drowned during swimming lessons, family members gathered today to remember Israel Scott.

“Can you imagine your child calling you and you can’t help her. I lost it,” Izzy’s grandmother said.

This week will mark a month since 4 year-old Israel “Izzy” Spencer Scott drowned

“We have a right to be mad, we have a right to be furious,” Izzy’s family member said.

Since then, Izzy’s family has worked to get answers about what led up to his death.

“I immediately got online, started searching whatever information I could,” Izzy’s cousin Meggan Fedrick said.

Saturday morning a vigil and balloon release were held to honor Izzy and bring awareness to his story.

Family from all across the state came to support.

“I live in Atlanta, so of course my first instinct is to jump in the car and head down. I got the official news that he had, um, passed away about 3 o’clock in the morning on the 15th,” Fedrick said.

A poster was mounted in the grass near the boy’s home where gifts were shared.

“My daughter and my son-in-law should not have to go through this. Now their family is empty,” Izzy’s grandmother said.

Family and friends gathered to give words of encouragement and hope for the Scott family.

“So we’re gonna pray that God guides our feet, guides our high hand, guide our thoughts– everything,” Izzy’s family member said.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for an “Israel Spencer Scott” foundation with the aim of bringing more awareness to these kinds of incidents.

“So many people are saying, ‘oh I won’t be dropping my child off with anyone. If I’m sending kids to any type of activity– I don’t care what they’re saying– I will be there. So, I just hope that this foundation can push forward, raise more awareness,” Fedrick said.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office has turned its findings over to the Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.