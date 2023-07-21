LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Severe weather on Thursday night left Elijah Clark State Park in Lincoln County with no power or running water, and campers had to evacuate on Friday so crews can get things back up and running.

Across the campground, you can see fallen trees and downed power lines. Campers and other equipment are damaged as well.

“Came in last night, had a bad storm, luckily I was gone out to eat, and a tree fell across the top of [my camper],” said Mickey Sears.

It’s a good thing Sears and his family were gone when it happened, because the tree hit the side of the camper where he and his granddaughter sleep.

“So, we’d have both been hurt bad,” Sears said.

Other campers told me it was like nothing they’ve seen before.

“It got crazy. The wind got up real bad, it ripped our awning off of our camper, this fell on our boat trailer, and it just got rough,” said Doug Garrett.

“We think there was a tornado,” said Lynne Thornton and Hattie Jane Johnson. “And it did feel like a tornado. It was really windy, and the power was flickering on and off, and debris was flying everywhere.”

There are no reported injuries, which DNR said is a miracle because there were about 1000 campers this week, with 110 sites rented.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s a direct reflection of the department, and our local resources. We have parks out here, we have LE division, we also have WRD and we have Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and fire and EMS as well,” said Cory Bohannon, a Game Warden for Georgia DNR.

Bohannon said they started receiving calls at around 8 o’clock Thursday night, and were out there all day on Friday assessing damages and trying to get everyone out safely.

“The best option at this time is to have everyone evacuate, that way we can start debris clean up and hopefully get power back here soon,” Bohannon said.

It is unknown when the park will open back up.