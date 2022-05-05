AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — While three shootings are under investigation in Aiken, city leaders are working to figure out how to curb crime. “We don’t even live that street life,” Stacey Croft told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk after his family’s home was shot several times in a drive-by shooting. “This has been a repeated pattern of shootings,” he added.

Surveillance cameras capture the moments when gunfire recently erupted outside his home in Crosland Park. Now the city wants cameras in more places to help curb crime. “To be used by law enforcement to help us prevent unfortunate, tragic things happening like this,” city manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

Cameras were added in certain spots in downtown Aiken several years ago. They will be on the way to areas like Crosland Park and the Toole Hill community — tied to the current system used by law enforcement. “These neighborhoods have a lot of high-traffic, engaged neighborhoods,” Bedenbaugh said. Public safety, “wants to keep the neighborhoods safe and there has been activity there periodically that flares up,” he added.

According to city leaders, along with cameras—shedding light in dark corners will help curb crime. Crosland Park will be the first neighborhood to get additional street lights. “We believe will discourage criminal activity coupled with the camera system,” he shared.

There’s no timeline for when the lights will be added. The cameras are expected to be up by the end of May. Other areas will receive the security features as funds become available. The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association tells Shawn it looks forward to having those options in place as soon as possible.