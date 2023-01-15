AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the holidays over and spring cleaning right around the corner. You may need some help getting your home organized. Venus Davis can help. She’s the owner Calming Home By Venus. She works to declutter, organize, refresh, decorate, and stage/style homes and offices. “It is very important that our homes have a tranquil feeling, and that is the experience our clients have after using any of our services,” she said.

She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to offer tips on how you can get better organized.

More info:

Phone: 706-910-6506

Email: calminghomebyvenus@gmail.com

Website: www.calminghomebyvenus.com

Facebook: Calming Home By Venus

Instagram: calminghomebyvenus