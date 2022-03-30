Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners saying they are not hearing an outcry from their voters on putting city spending under another audit microscope.

“We’re about to have our annual city audit I believe coming up shortly I think we can go from there, right now we don’t think we need a forensic audit,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

But commissioners McKnight and Clark saying an in-depth look at city all spending is what taxpayers are calling for.

“With everything that has been happening lately it is time to do a in depth, I’ll throw the word forensic in there, a forensic audit,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Forensic audits, are designed to look for criminal activity they are costly, and time consuming, and a majority of commissioners say it’s not needed because the city is already audited

“This speculation will haunt the city for years to come I don’t think we should risk, holding up progress for a political agenda, or a political talking point,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

It’s the fourth time the call for an in-depth audit of all departments has failed but for the first time there was motion to conduct a forensic audit of the mayor’s office by itself, but that also failed

“Some my colleagues want to do the whole government shut it down I don’t think that’s feasible, or cost effective, if there is one area where I could see we need look into it’s the mayor’s office,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, who seconded the motion for the audit.

“Do you believe there is criminal activity?”

“I don’t know if there is criminal activity but let’s look into it,” said Frantom.

But support was not there for a forensic audit of just the mayor’s office.

So as of right now any extra look into city spending is not taking place in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Mayor Davis missed the discussion of having a forensic audit of his office because he’s attending a conference in Qatar which is in the middle east.

