AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The trees are going because road work is on the way, but some city leaders are not liking what they see.

“It’s obvious that they don’t know what they’re doing because when you ride downtown and look at it, I’m not ashamed to sit here and say that I am disappointed,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Several trees have already been taken down, and dozens more are in line for the axe to make room for the downtown street scape project.

But this work has some city leaders saying that it is time for the city to put a tree expert on staff.

“Have a discussion about a city arborist. Many people have said that we have some beautiful trees in our community, and we need someone who is responsible for identifying the healthy trees,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Roy Simkins of the Tree Commission says an arborist is the way to go.

I think we’re probably the only city of our size in the United States of America that doesn’t have an arborist,” said Simkins.

Last year, Commissioner McKnight made motions to hire a city arborist, but it was voted down with the city now taking all these trees down.

“I think it’s a shame that Augusta-Richmond County doesn’t have an arborist like other cities do. We’re the Garden City. We have beautiful, old trees here in Augusta, and it’s a shame to see them being taken down the way they are,” said McKnight.

The tree work will continue as city leaders begin work on whether to hire a full-time arborist in Augusta.