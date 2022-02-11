Call boxes removed from Odell Weeks Activity Center; residents react

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — There are safety concerns at the Odell Weeks Activity Center after emergency call boxes were removed from multiple areas around the track.

Gary Little is enjoying the day with his grandson Seb over at Odell Weeks Activities Center. It’s a two to three times a week trip for them and so far, it’s been all fun and games at the playground. “We live in apartments, so he runs around here, there, and everywhere,” said Little to NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

But now a sense of security for some visiting the center has been removed. “I feel like they need to bring ’em back for kids safety and for also parents out here,” added Toni Hollingsworth. “We need one for emergencies out here, just in case, because some people don’t carry phones, carrying babies, and things like that,” she added.

Four emergency call boxes have been removed from four different areas around the track. If you have an emergency, you could hit the button and it would call public safety to come for whatever emergency you may have. It’s like the ones seen on USC-Aiken’s campus. “We have a lot of kids out here that come in this neighborhood and like to play,” added Hollingsworth. “I feel like it’s a safety concern to our community,” said Chris Charlton.

Call box on USC Aiken campus

Charlton first noticed the boxes were removed following a run on the track. He thought they were being upgraded because of the orange cones, but they’re not. “These boxes do two things, they provide us a blanket of security for those walking through this track. It had a bright blue light on the top of it to probably deterred crime. The other aspect of it is that it gave a sense of security in an emergency situation,” he said.

City leaders say the reasons for the removal of the boxes are the lack of use and outdated technology — and is not about money. “We are more concerned with safety because we could have left them up and we knew they are obsolete said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. “We are concerned with safety and the fact we took them down, I think illustrates that,” he added.

Odell Weeks will not be the only location without emergency boxes. “We have walking tracks at smaller parks and they don’t have call boxes,” said Bedenbaugh.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with several other people about the removal of the safety feature. “I thought it was a bad move because they required a lot of security out here that made people comfortable while they walking or jogging day and night, late at night, said Carl Allen. “I think they need to be put back if any way possible,” he added.

“I think maybe that’s taking a barrier away of safety but I don’t know how well it’s been used in the past,” added Bill Winn.

Meanwhile, for Chris Charlton, the change may affect how he and his group exercise in the area. “We don’t normally exercise with phones, but maybe that’s a protocol that we have to adjust just because this box is missing,” added Charlton.

There are no plans to replace them “It’s one of these situations where you have limited dollars and resources and you try to maximize that,” according to Bedenbaugh. “It’s a tough call, but right now we believe this is the best approach,” he added.

In case of a cardiac event, there is an AED available for life or death situations.