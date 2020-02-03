California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) – The California Highway Patrol says one person has been killed and five were wounded in a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

Sgt. Brian Pennings says a male suspect is in custody after the shooting early Monday on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in Kern County, north of Los Angeles.

Pennings says the bus driver got the shooter off the bus and and continued on to the next exit. The bus was heading north from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

