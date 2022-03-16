TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews responded to Douglas Elementary in Edgefield County, S.C., Wednesday morning after the cafeteria caught fire.

Once the blaze was extinguished and it was determined nobody was injured, the district decided to cancel school for students for the remainder of the school day out of an abundance of caution.

Parents may pick up their children at DES from now until 11:30 a.m. Parents should come to the back of the school near the bus parking area. Staff is on hand to safely account for all children who will be picked up in this manner.

For children who are car riders and still at the school at 11:30, they’ll be transporting them to the Trenton gymnasium.

For bus riders, they will begin bussing students to their homes at 11:30, but a child will only be dropped off if a parent is on site and visible.

For students for which a parent is unavailable at the home, the student will be taken back to the Trenton gym where they will receive lunch and engage in organized activities for the remainder of the school day.

Remaining bus riders will be sent back to the home at regular dismissal time.

Please check the Edgefield County School District Facebook page for the latest updates.