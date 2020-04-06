C.A.V.E. Task Force warns of stimulus check scams

CSRA (WJBF) – Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, is warning the CSRA of potential stimulus check scams.

He sent a release to NewsChannel 6 stating vulnerable residents could be targeted.

If you or a loved one live in a facility- Personal care Home, Nursing Home, etc. and you receive a government Stimulus check, the money is ONLY for the person it is sent to. It is NOT for the facility, the staff, a care-giver, or any other person. Providers are only entitled to monies due regularly. If you or your loved one are being asked for your stimulus check, or any portion of it please contact C.A.V.E or your local law enforcement agency. If you are unsure, contact C.A.V.E at 706-821-1150 or one of the following CSRA Law Enforcement Agencies as they have a C.A.V.E. Task Force Officer: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Hephzibah P.D., Grovetown P.D., Richmond County Marshall’s Office, Augusta University Police.

Investigator William Loomer of the C.A.V.E. task force would also like to remind everyone to be on the lookout for other scams & fraud related to COVID-19 and or any stimulus funding. No government agency will call and ask you to provide personal information such as your social security number. Do not participate in any door to door medical surveys or anyone asking to provide testing for COVID-19. There have also been some “pop up tent testing centers” showing up in other states which are also scams to obtain your personal information. All authorized testing sites may be verified through your local health department.

Lewis C. Blanchard

Chief Deputy

Burke County Sheriff’s Office