Bystander killed after gunfire erupts at block party in Saluda; family, others looking for answers

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Saluda nearly eight months ago. Authorities say witnesses are reluctant to come forward and now they hope a new tool will provide help in solving the case. “He worked, he loved to make money, he loved that car of his, and he loved to play sports,” said Deontrez Mealing’s girlfriend Khadijah Patten. He loved anything that kept him going. Walking, his legs moving, he just couldn’t stay still.”

Family and friends of Deontrez Mealing are reminiscing over the good times they shared with the 23-year-old. “He was a fun, loving person. He loved helping others. He had a heart of gold and he was loved by many. No one can replace him,” shared his mother Priscilla Harris. “He was a gentle soul,” remembers brother Jeremiah Williams.

In June of last year, Mealing’s family says his gentle soul was taken from them after shots rang out during a fight. Authorities say Mealing was just a bystander at the block party when the incident happened. “I never thought I would be standing here today trying to get justice for the murder of my son,” said Harris.

“I’ve never lost someone who meant so much. Never for someone to just be here and one day they gone. It’s weird. It’s not normal. It’s not normal to not know what really happen,” revealed Patten.

Deontrez Mealing Photo provided

Deontrez Mealing Photo provided

Deontrez Mealing Photo provided

Now a task force is in place to help Mealing’s family find closure. Investigators are looking for information about an older white four-door car seen leaving the scene believed to be involved in the incident. “Electronic devices have been examined. The SLED Forensic Laboratory is also examining physical evidence to include firearms, latent prints, DNA,” said law enforcement.

Meanwhile, friends and family are just asking for someone to come forward. “It’s a lot of stress. That’s all I can really say about that,” said Williams. “It hurts because I know he wouldn’t do, he wouldn’t just sit around and act like nothing happened,” added Patten.

“Justice would mean so much to, to have some peace and be able to, to rest at night knowing that justice was served and that this killer was brought to justice,” said family friend Jacke Gallman.

A hotline has been created to get information in the Mealing case. You can contact 864-447-2202 with any information you may have.