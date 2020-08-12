Businesses react to a Masters Tournament with no patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2020 Masters Tournament with no patrons is truly an historic change sure to impact many local businesses that people typically patronize while in town.

It’s the food and entertainment industry, among others, that will take a hit since the usual crown will not descend upon the Garden City to support local businesses.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Havird Usry, Fat Man’s Hospitality Partner, not long after he heard the news, officially. “Devastating. But you know I think we’ve seen the writing on the wall the last couple of months.”

The news was indeed a crushing blow, but no surprise to local businesses.

That’s how Wild Wing Cafe General Manager Daniel Scholer responded to hearing the news too.

“I don’t think anybody’s really surprised by it right now. It’s confirming what we all suspected, really,” he said.

Businesses such as Wild Wing Cafe on Washington Road and others near Augusta National Golf Club that typically see patrons after viewing practice rounds and The Masters Tournament will not be serving the plethora of visitors this year.

Scholer described how exciting the night life can be during Masters Week at his establishment.

“We have bands outside,” he explained. “We kind of rearrange our whole outside area. We put a big tent out there. We have another stage. We do a live band outside, [it] normally starts around 7:30 or 8 and then we have another band inside. And we have beer tubs and shooter girls and all types of fun stuff going on.”

Scholer said that excitement brings in a month’s worth of revenue in just that one week alone.

Over at Fat Man’s at Enterprise Mill, Partner Havird Usry said the events and catering part of his business sees more than 80 percent year round and without people patronizing all of his enterprises, he will see a huge loss of revenue.

“It hurts us with the event space next door, all of our off site catering, Rock Fore Dough we do all the beer sales for,” Usry said. “So, there’s multiple events, multiple houses that we’ll lose out on. I mean, we’re talking six digits of lost income.”

Without the extra cash flow this year, Usry said he plans to just tighten up, something he’s used to with the pandemic impacting business a few months ago. As for next year, he’s hopeful.

“We’re going to have a Masters week this coming April,” he laughed.

Food and entertainment industries aren’t the only ones that will be impacted with a patron-less Masters. Housing and hospitality industries too will see a hit.

