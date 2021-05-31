Businesses easing mask policies, some remaining cautious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, many local places are easing their mask policies. Some people say they’re thankful but they still want to be careful.

Wes Dye of Augusta said, “I feel relieved. I don’t like wearing it.”

Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control say those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

“Ah, it feels like freedom,” said visitor Amy Love.

Currently, nearly 34 % of South Carolinians are vaccinated while 31% are in Georgia according to the CDC.

Love said, “I’m sort of following the news but I think that people have to make the best decision for themselves. My choice is to be vaccinated and to spend time with people who are too.”

Several businesses like restaurants and grocery stores are following the advice from the CDC and have loosened mask rules.

Tina Simon & Zaleigha Johnson of Augusta said, “You have to wear them in certain stores. Some stores don’t care others do.

“That don’t really bother me personally but I did notice a lot people not wearing their mask now,” said Dye.

As progress on the pandemic fight continues, some say they are using their best judgment when it comes to masking up.

“I still wear a mask when I go into places with lots of people. I have noticed in restaurants though, fewer people are wearing them,” said Love,

Simon and Johnson said, “Round older people but when have small gatherings, people been vaccinated, we pretty much we don’t wear them.

“If it helps, or it don’t helps, I’ll put it on, wear it. If it don’t help, we’ll figure that out later,” said Dye.

Masks are still a requirement for everybody on a plane.