Businesses along funeral procession route show support for fallen investigator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Men and women who work along the funeral procession route put their responsibilities on hold Tuesday afternoon as a stream of flashing lights escorted fallen Investigator Cecil Ridley from the church to the burial grounds.

Milton Ruben, Jim Hudson Lexus, Corbin Jones State Farm and Miracle Nissan were just some of the businesses that put flags out front to line Washington Road.

“To show support, we wanted to place flags outside in honor of our first responders,” says General Manager Kris McNeal. “It was very important to us here at Miracle Nissan. We respect first responders on a daily basis for all that they do and we wanted to really show our support.”

The large flag that flies in front of Master Buick GMC was lowered to half staff.

“We chose to do it out of respect for the slain officer,” says Sales Manager Frank Ward. He hopes people who drive by feel sympathy for the family of Investigator Ridley.

When the time came for the funeral procession, these business men and women took a break from their work to stand along Washington Rd. Drivers who traveled the opposite direction across the median on Riverwatch Parkway parked their cars and got out to do the same– to stand for fallen Investigator Cecil Ridley.

Photojournalist Gary Hipps