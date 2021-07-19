(STACKER) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Augusta using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#5. 30906 (Augusta)

– Typical rent: $959

— 19.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.6%

#4. 30904 (Augusta)

– Typical rent: $973

— 18.4% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 920 Flythe Dr, Augusta 30904 ($2,800, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 30909 (Augusta)

– Typical rent: $1,140

— 4.4% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.3%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 2003 Glennfield Ln, Augusta 30909 ($2,800, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 30907 (Augusta)

– Typical rent: $1,280

— 7.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +24.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 2013 Autumn Chase, Augusta 30907 ($2,300, 3 bedrooms)

#1. 30813 (Grovetown)

– Typical rent: $1,358

— 13.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 465 Sebastian Dr, Grovetown 30813 ($1,750, 4 bedrooms)