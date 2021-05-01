Why Do I Need A Public Adjuster?

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)

Unlike an insurance company adjuster, a public adjuster advocates exclusively for you the homeowners who are the policyholders. They are licensed and trained insurance professionals in the business to help you receive the most out of your policy.

A Public Adjuster best serve the financial interests of homeowner not the insurance company. Public adjusters’ economic interests are directly associated with policyholders’ interests to fully indemnify the damages sustained to your property.

Public adjusters are more thorough in their damage analysis than big company adjusters. That’s because of their training and their loyalties to you, the policyholder, and not the insurance company.

There’s no dollar amount at which you should call an adjuster. Instead, consider a public adjuster when you feel you’re not getting the total amount of your claim. A public adjuster can also help you keep track of paperwork and deadlines for your property by meeting with contractors to restore your damages. After you have suffered a loss everyone needs a Public Adjuster to walk through the difficult process of rebuilding.

