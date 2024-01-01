AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a new day and a new year in the CSRA! New Year’s Day falls on a Monday in 2024, so which businesses are open, today?

Will mail be delivered on New Year’s Day?

USPS United States Postal Service

  • The Post Office will be closed, as New Year’s Day is a Federal Holiday. This means no mail delivery or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday, January 2.

FedEx

  • All offices and services are closed on New Year’s Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

UPS

  • Locations are closed New Year’s Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.

Is the library open on New Year’s Day?

Augusta-Richmond County Library

  • The Augusta-Richmond County Library will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Aiken-Barnwell-Bamberg-Edgefield Libraries

  • All ABBE Libraries will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Which restaurants and stores are open on New Year’s Day?

Augusta Mall

  • The Augusta Mall is open on New Year’s Day, though store hours may vary.

Aldi

  • Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day. 

Best Buy

  • Best Buy stores will be open New Year’s Day.

Big Lots

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Costco

  • Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.

CVS

  • Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours. Be sure to call ahead or check local hours online.

Dollar General

  • Locations are open but with reduced hours.

Dollar Tree

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Dunkin’

  • Locations are open, but hours may vary. Be sure to check online or in the app.

Family Dollar

  • Locations are open, but hours may vary.

Food Lion

  • Food Lion stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s

  • Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day.

Kroger

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Lidl

  • Lidl stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Macy’s

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

McDonald’s

  • Locations are open.

Michaels

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Petco

  • Petco locations are open.

PetSmart

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Publix

  • Publix stores are open until 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club

  • Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.

Sprouts

  • All stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Starbucks

  • Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours. Be sure to check online or in the app.

Target

  • Locations are open on New Year’s Day.

Topgolf

  • Topgolf is open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopens at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Walgreens

  • Stores are open, though pharmacies will have varying hours.

Walmart

  • Most stores will be open on New Year’s Day.