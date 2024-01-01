AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a new day and a new year in the CSRA! New Year’s Day falls on a Monday in 2024, so which businesses are open, today?
Will mail be delivered on New Year’s Day?
USPS United States Postal Service
- The Post Office will be closed, as New Year’s Day is a Federal Holiday. This means no mail delivery or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday, January 2.
FedEx
- All offices and services are closed on New Year’s Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.
UPS
- Locations are closed New Year’s Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.
Is the library open on New Year’s Day?
Augusta-Richmond County Library
- The Augusta-Richmond County Library will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Aiken-Barnwell-Bamberg-Edgefield Libraries
- All ABBE Libraries will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Which restaurants and stores are open on New Year’s Day?
Augusta Mall
- The Augusta Mall is open on New Year’s Day, though store hours may vary.
Aldi
- Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day.
Best Buy
- Best Buy stores will be open New Year’s Day.
Big Lots
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Costco
- Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.
CVS
- Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours. Be sure to call ahead or check local hours online.
Dollar General
- Locations are open but with reduced hours.
Dollar Tree
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Dunkin’
- Locations are open, but hours may vary. Be sure to check online or in the app.
Family Dollar
- Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Food Lion
- Food Lion stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Kohl’s
- Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day.
Kroger
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.
Lidl
- Lidl stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Macy’s
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day.
McDonald’s
- Locations are open.
Michaels
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Petco
- Petco locations are open.
PetSmart
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Publix
- Publix stores are open until 9 p.m.
Sam’s Club
- Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.
Sprouts
- All stores are open on New Year’s Day.
Starbucks
- Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours. Be sure to check online or in the app.
Target
- Locations are open on New Year’s Day.
Topgolf
- Topgolf is open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopens at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Walgreens
- Stores are open, though pharmacies will have varying hours.
Walmart
- Most stores will be open on New Year’s Day.