What You Should Know as A Homeowner: Company Insurance Adjuster vs. A Public Adjuster

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)

When filing a property claim, you are assigned an adjuster who works for your insurance company. Your insurance claims adjusters have a stake in the insurance company that employs them. Ultimately, they are not working for you. Because of that, you may receive a lower payout from an insurance company adjuster or be unjustly denied.

A public adjuster unlike the insurance company adjuster represents you the homeowner. The public adjuster completes an in-depth review of your claim, surveys the damage in-person, and writes a fair and reasonable estimate based on the evidence they collect. A public adjuster usually does a much more comprehensive evaluation than a regular insurance adjuster.

The insurance company adjuster arrives, takes pictures, writes an estimate then leaves. Unfortunately, sometimes it can take weeks for estimates from the carrier. Leaving the homeowner to find a licensed contractor to restore the property without the support of the insurance carrier. The Public Adjuster will look closely at your claim for accuracy and help ensure that no damage is overlooked. Most importantly, the public adjuster will advocate for the maximum allowed settlement according to your policy to restore your damages. A Public Adjuster will also coordinate repairs with a licensed contractor.

