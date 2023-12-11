(WJBF) – It’s no secret that shopping is convenient, but there are some risks that come with it.

“Porch pirates” are out this time of year, looking to steal packages off of front porches.

A recent study shows 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months.

“With the influx of packages that are being delivered, obviously you have more theft involved,” said Sgt. Ty Mobley with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “So, some of the things that we would like to tell people to remind them of, is keep up with your notifications for your packages.”

Doorbell and surveillance cameras can also help both you and law enforcement with this problem.

“This is like a crime of opportunity, so having that visible presence is something that can deter it,” said Lt. Andrew Harris, with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. “It’s been a valuable law enforcement tool for us for a lot of reasons, and porch package thefts is no different. We’ve had a lot of opportunities where the community is giving us good information, leads to investigate suspects that have been involved in these package thefts.”

“It helps us with follow-ups, as far as being able to identify suspects, suspect vehicles,” Sgt. Mobley said. “Sometimes we are able to get a tag number, but that would be like if the vehicle pulled in the driveway.”

A spokesperson for USPS said you should pick up your package as soon as possible, or use signature confirmation. You can also report stolen mail on its website.

But, police officers told us the first thing you should do, is contact them.

“Due to these package thefts, we make a effort to patrol the neighborhoods in general, this is one reason why,” Lt. Harris said. “In the event that they do have a package stolen, they need to call public safety and have us come out and investigate it, and we can see what we can do to locate that suspect.”

Officers also want to remind you to stay vigilant this holiday season, whether you’re at home or on the roads.